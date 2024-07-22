Connors Investor Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Connors Investor Services Inc. reduced its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,869 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 5,002 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up about 1.5% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $14,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 38,466 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CRM. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $323.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Salesforce from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.90, for a total transaction of $1,070,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,745,045.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total value of $3,249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,407,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,171,467.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.90, for a total value of $1,070,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,745,045.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,578 shares of company stock valued at $104,113,439 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.1 %

CRM stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $247.63. 4,468,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,786,891. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.68 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The company has a market capitalization of $239.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

