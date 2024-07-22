Connors Investor Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 139.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,159,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,683,389,000 after acquiring an additional 279,866 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,647,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,662,000 after acquiring an additional 22,933 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,397,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,094,000 after buying an additional 16,983 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth $133,952,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 980,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,220,000 after buying an additional 13,557 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $298,765.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,248. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on SWK. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SWK stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.95. 1,389,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,696. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.26 and a 12-month high of $104.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.25.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is -469.56%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Further Reading

