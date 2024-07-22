Community Bank System (CBU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $178.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.97 million. On average, analysts expect Community Bank System to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Community Bank System Trading Up 0.5 %

CBU opened at $58.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Community Bank System has a 52 week low of $35.38 and a 52 week high of $59.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.13 and a 200-day moving average of $46.42.

Community Bank System Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is 56.60%.

In other Community Bank System news, CEO Dimitar Karaivanov purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.52 per share, for a total transaction of $43,520.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,653 shares in the company, valued at $855,298.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Further Reading

