CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

Shares of COMM stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.54. CommScope has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.09.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.14. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 30.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Equities research analysts expect that CommScope will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AA Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in CommScope by 21.4% during the second quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 548,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 96,718 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in CommScope by 66.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,782 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 35,846 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CommScope during the first quarter worth $106,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in CommScope by 10.9% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,678,037 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 461,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in CommScope by 15.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 187,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 24,523 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

