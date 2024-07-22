CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.
Shares of COMM stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.54. CommScope has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.09.
CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.14. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 30.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Equities research analysts expect that CommScope will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.
