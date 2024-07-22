Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Citizens Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ CIZN opened at $7.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of -0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.79. Citizens has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $12.00.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 9.16%.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

