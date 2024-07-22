Citigroup Raises Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $28.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CHWY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Chewy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chewy from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Argus downgraded shares of Chewy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Chewy from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.07.

Get Chewy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chewy

Chewy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $25.51 on Friday. Chewy has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.83 and a 200 day moving average of $19.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 16.62%. Research analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 17,550,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $499,999,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chewy news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $121,247.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 569,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,612,261.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 17,550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $499,999,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,942,371 shares of company stock worth $541,393,732 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chewy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chewy by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,767,000 after buying an additional 39,301 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy in the 4th quarter worth $339,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 356.6% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 164,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 128,525 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Chewy by 347.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 79,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 61,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,482,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.