Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target Increased to $625.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $575.00 to $625.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CTAS. Bank of America lifted their target price on Cintas from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cintas from $667.00 to $798.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and set a $775.00 price objective (up from $750.00) on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Cintas from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $725.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $749.00.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $758.56 on Friday. Cintas has a 52 week low of $474.74 and a 52 week high of $773.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $700.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $658.33. The company has a market capitalization of $76.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.39, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Shares of Cintas are going to split on the morning of Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.19. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cintas will post 16.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cintas news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 1,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.71, for a total transaction of $914,309.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,770 shares in the company, valued at $41,463,046.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cintas news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 1,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.71, for a total transaction of $914,309.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,770 shares in the company, valued at $41,463,046.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 2,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.95, for a total value of $1,589,839.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,618,237.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 33.5% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 119.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. NatWest Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 11.8% in the second quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 10,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 6.7% in the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 9.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

