CIBC Cuts Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target to C$11.00

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CAS. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Cascades from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Cascades from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Cascades from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Cascades from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Cascades from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$11.33.

Cascades Stock Up 0.9 %

Cascades Dividend Announcement

TSE CAS opened at C$9.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$945.67 million, a P/E ratio of -44.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.07. Cascades has a 52 week low of C$8.83 and a 52 week high of C$15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is presently -228.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alain Lemaire sold 48,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.49, for a total value of C$455,833.17. In related news, Director Alain Lemaire sold 48,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.49, for a total transaction of C$455,833.17. Also, Senior Officer Robert F. Hall sold 34,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.36, for a total value of C$324,146.16. Insiders have sold a total of 221,300 shares of company stock worth $2,134,240 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.84% of the company’s stock.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.

Featured Stories

