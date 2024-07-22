Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Given New $234.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $233.00 to $234.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CHRD has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $201.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $228.00 to $226.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup started coverage on Chord Energy in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Chord Energy from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $211.11.

Shares of Chord Energy stock opened at $175.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.61. Chord Energy has a 1-year low of $147.40 and a 1-year high of $190.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.01.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.87 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 22.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chord Energy will post 21.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $2.94 per share. This represents a $11.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Chord Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,351,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,230,000 after buying an additional 21,034 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Chord Energy by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,402,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,114,000 after acquiring an additional 138,957 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,305,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,813,000 after acquiring an additional 674,965 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 670,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,468,000 after purchasing an additional 21,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 8.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 532,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,849,000 after purchasing an additional 40,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

