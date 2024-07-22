Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Trading Down 3.2%

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) was down 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $308.61 and last traded at $309.94. Approximately 193,960 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,429,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $320.31.

Several research analysts have commented on CHTR shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $331.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $287.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $13.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.65 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 5,500.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

