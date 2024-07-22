Charles Alexander Bunch Buys 1,000 Shares of TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG) Stock

TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) insider Charles Alexander Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $17,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 48,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,986. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

TWFG Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TWFG opened at $22.61 on Monday. TWFG, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.31 and a 12 month high of $22.72.

TWFG Company Profile

We are a leading, high-growth, independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance in the United States. We are pioneers in the insurance industry, developing an agency model built on innovation and experience with what we believe is a more flexible approach than traditional distribution models.

