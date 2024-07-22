Charles Alexander Bunch Buys 1,000 Shares of TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG) Stock

TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) insider Charles Alexander Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $17,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 48,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,986. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
TWFG Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TWFG opened at $22.61 on Monday. TWFG, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.31 and a 12 month high of $22.72.
TWFG Company Profile
