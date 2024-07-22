Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report) by 359.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 362,232 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $9,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Central Pacific Financial by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 660.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Pacific Financial Price Performance

Central Pacific Financial stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,093. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $24.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $669.02 million, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.95.

Central Pacific Financial Announces Dividend

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $61.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.78 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 11.34%. Analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.73%.

Insider Transactions at Central Pacific Financial

In related news, Director Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $75,559.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,343.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

