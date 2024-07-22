CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CECO Environmental from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

CECO stock opened at $29.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.37. CECO Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $31.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.03 and a 200-day moving average of $23.15.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $126.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.82 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $109,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,853 shares in the company, valued at $4,211,173.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 5,000 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $109,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 191,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,211,173.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 205,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,315.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in CECO Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,720,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 44,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 31,707 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $729,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in CECO Environmental by 271.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 629,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after purchasing an additional 459,646 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CECO Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

