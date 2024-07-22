Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 702,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,235 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $71,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge Global in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Bunge Global in the first quarter worth about $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge Global in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bunge Global by 56.8% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Bunge Global in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bunge Global news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $2,065,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,086,776.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global Price Performance

NYSE BG traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $111.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,068,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,129. Bunge Global SA has a twelve month low of $86.10 and a twelve month high of $116.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.47.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Bunge Global’s payout ratio is presently 21.90%.

About Bunge Global

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.