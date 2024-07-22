BTIG Research Reaffirms Buy Rating for Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT)

BTIG Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

FBRT opened at $13.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.44. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $11.99 and a 1-year high of $14.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 88.39 and a quick ratio of 88.39.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $53.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 million. Franklin BSP Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 53.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Franklin BSP Realty Trust will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 107.58%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 374.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $136,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Sollinda Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

