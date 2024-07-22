Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BEP. TD Securities upped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.42.

BEP opened at $24.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.37 and a 200-day moving average of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1-year low of $19.92 and a 1-year high of $30.30.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.24). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $875.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.39 million. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -308.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEP. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Clear Point Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

