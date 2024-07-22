Brokerages Set Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target at $60.07

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.07.

IONS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $47.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 7.37 and a quick ratio of 7.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.26 and its 200-day moving average is $44.46. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $35.95 and a one year high of $54.44.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.12. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.64% and a negative net margin of 49.49%. The business had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Turn Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $18,044,000. HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,226,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,158,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 956,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,407,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.