Brokerages Set Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Price Target at $10.75

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the four analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

GDOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Green Dot from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Green Dot Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GDOT opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. Green Dot has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $20.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.11. The firm has a market cap of $492.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 0.96.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.15). Green Dot had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $447.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.70 million. Research analysts expect that Green Dot will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 923,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after acquiring an additional 97,040 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,464,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 749,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after acquiring an additional 81,846 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 597,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after acquiring an additional 209,818 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,869,000. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot

)

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

