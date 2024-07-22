Brokerages Set George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Target Price at C$216.67

Shares of George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$216.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on George Weston from C$185.00 to C$196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on George Weston from C$226.00 to C$227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Desjardins raised their price objective on George Weston from C$205.00 to C$212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. CIBC raised their price objective on George Weston from C$222.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on George Weston from C$200.00 to C$212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

George Weston Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of WN opened at C$210.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$196.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$184.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. George Weston has a 52-week low of C$144.41 and a 52-week high of C$211.11.

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$13.74 billion during the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 2.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that George Weston will post 12.1466667 EPS for the current year.

George Weston Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from George Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.64%.

Insider Activity at George Weston

In other news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$190.21, for a total value of C$951,043.50. In other news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 1,307 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$193.25, for a total value of C$252,577.75. Also, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$190.21, for a total value of C$951,043.50. Insiders sold 26,307 shares of company stock worth $5,071,972 in the last three months. 58.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Featured Stories

