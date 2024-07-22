Brokerages Set Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) PT at C$17.45

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.45.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Acumen Capital set a C$18.00 price target on Freehold Royalties in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Desjardins reduced their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$17.25 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Freehold Royalties Price Performance

Shares of FRU stock opened at C$14.02 on Wednesday. Freehold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$12.66 and a twelve month high of C$15.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.39.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 43.19%. The business had revenue of C$74.27 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freehold Royalties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer David Michael Spyker acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.80 per share, with a total value of C$276,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Ian C. Hantke acquired 8,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.91 per share, with a total value of C$119,486.90. Also, Senior Officer David Michael Spyker acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$276,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

