Brokerages Set Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Target Price at $15.83

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.17.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRSR shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming Stock Down 11.8 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the first quarter worth about $162,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 43,393 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 286.4% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 17,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 12,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,485,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,686,000 after buying an additional 64,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSR opened at $8.57 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.51 million, a PE ratio of -107.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Corsair Gaming has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $18.83.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $337.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.15 million. Corsair Gaming had a positive return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. Equities analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Corsair Gaming

)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

