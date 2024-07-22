Brokerages Set Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Target Price at $15.83

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.17.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRSR shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.
Shares of NASDAQ CRSR opened at $8.57 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.51 million, a PE ratio of -107.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Corsair Gaming has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $18.83.
Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $337.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.15 million. Corsair Gaming had a positive return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. Equities analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.
