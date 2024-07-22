Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BYFC opened at $4.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.70. Broadway Financial has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $8.47.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.62 million during the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 4.92%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Broadway Financial stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Broadway Financial Co. ( NASDAQ:BYFC Free Report ) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 346,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,918 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.73% of Broadway Financial worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

