Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BDN stock opened at $4.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $795.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $5.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.58.

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -49.18%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

