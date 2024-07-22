BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Receives GBX 632.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 632.14 ($8.20).

BP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.61) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.43) price target on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.97) price target on shares of BP in a report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.48) target price on shares of BP in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

In other BP news, insider Hina Nagarajan bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 460 ($5.97) per share, with a total value of £23,000 ($29,827.52). Insiders have acquired a total of 5,017 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,031 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BP opened at GBX 457.30 ($5.93) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 474.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 481.47. BP has a 12-month low of GBX 441.05 ($5.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 562.30 ($7.29). The stock has a market capitalization of £76.46 billion, a PE ratio of 1,063.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,348.84%.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

