BMO Capital Markets Trims Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Target Price to $49.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.56.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $44.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 84.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.04. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $42.31 and a fifty-two week high of $61.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.46 and a 200-day moving average of $48.47.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $380.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.20 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 9.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $681,164.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,514,277.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,320,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 732,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,994,907.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $681,164.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,514,277.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,274 shares of company stock valued at $3,883,271. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 3,813.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

