BMO Capital Markets Trims Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Target Price to $49.00

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2024

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTFree Report) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on DT

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $44.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 84.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.04. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $42.31 and a fifty-two week high of $61.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.46 and a 200-day moving average of $48.47.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $380.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.20 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 9.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $681,164.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,514,277.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,320,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 732,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,994,907.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $681,164.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,514,277.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,274 shares of company stock valued at $3,883,271. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 3,813.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.