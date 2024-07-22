BMO Capital Markets Lowers Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target to $71.00

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $73.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HXL. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Hexcel from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Northcoast Research cut Hexcel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Hexcel from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hexcel from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.07.

HXL stock opened at $62.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 53.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Hexcel has a 1 year low of $58.81 and a 1 year high of $77.09.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $500.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.26 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

In other news, CEO Nick L. Stanage bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.29 per share, for a total transaction of $964,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 392,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,230,353.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nick L. Stanage acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.29 per share, for a total transaction of $964,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,230,353.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Campbell acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.13 per share, with a total value of $641,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,141,706.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 43,400 shares of company stock worth $2,820,322. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HXL. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 44.6% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

