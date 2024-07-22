Blue Barn Wealth LLC Sells 202 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.3% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.15 on Friday, hitting $191.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,188. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $148.75 and a one year high of $197.46. The firm has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.09.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

