Blue Barn Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,001,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,676,000 after acquiring an additional 496,069 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $17,235,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 500.6% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 266,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,179,000 after purchasing an additional 221,895 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 419,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,988,000 after buying an additional 159,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 10,348.4% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 121,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,056,000 after buying an additional 120,042 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,719. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.86. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $66.47 and a 52-week high of $87.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

