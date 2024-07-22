Blast (BLAST) One Day Volume Hits $103.64 Million

Blast (BLAST) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Blast has a market cap of $332.02 million and approximately $103.64 million worth of Blast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blast token can currently be purchased for about $0.0184 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blast has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Blast

Blast’s launch date was June 26th, 2024. Blast’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,071,294,147 tokens. Blast’s official Twitter account is @blast. The official website for Blast is blast.io/en. Blast’s official message board is blog.blast.io.

Buying and Selling Blast

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast (BLAST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Blast platform. Blast has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 18,042,651,630.771183 in circulation. The last known price of Blast is 0.018333 USD and is up 3.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $121,391,576.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

