BHP Group (LON:BHP) PT Lowered to GBX 2,650

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,720 ($35.27) to GBX 2,650 ($34.37) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BHP. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.01) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.23) to GBX 2,000 ($25.94) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,652.50 ($34.40).

BHP stock opened at GBX 2,150 ($27.88) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,284.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,316.54. The stock has a market cap of £109.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,885.96, a PEG ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.86. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,124 ($27.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,707.50 ($35.11). The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

