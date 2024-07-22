Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00), with a volume of 27578225 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).
Bezant Resources Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of £2.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.02.
About Bezant Resources
Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.
