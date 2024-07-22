Barclays Boosts Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Price Target to $54.00

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RVMD. Raymond James raised Revolution Medicines from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Revolution Medicines has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.67.

Revolution Medicines stock opened at $46.14 on Thursday. Revolution Medicines has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $48.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.55.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Revolution Medicines will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Revolution Medicines news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $1,126,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 311,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,050,419.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $774,515.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 269,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,503,822.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $1,126,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 311,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,050,419.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,421 shares of company stock worth $2,578,577 over the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVMD. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,091,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,010,000 after purchasing an additional 369,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,643,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,935,000 after buying an additional 303,088 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the first quarter valued at about $6,656,000. Mass General Brigham Inc acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the first quarter worth about $10,900,000. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 617,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,698,000 after acquiring an additional 190,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

