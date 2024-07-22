Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Major Shareholder Sells $530,145,635.91 in Stock

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,291,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $530,145,635.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 998,961,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,085,191,337.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 17th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,690,693 shares of Bank of America stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $559,278,840.51.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $42.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.99. The stock has a market cap of $335.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $44.44.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler Companies upgraded Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of America

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% during the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 72,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 14,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 8.5% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,975,000 after buying an additional 11,748 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 0.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,298,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,392,000 after buying an additional 20,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 4.1% in the second quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

