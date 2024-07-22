Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 21st. Over the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. One Baby Doge Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Baby Doge Coin has a market capitalization of $210.86 million and $7.26 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001568 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000258 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00006184 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BABYDOGE is a token. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 205,598,276,689,105,950 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. The official website for Baby Doge Coin is www.babydoge.com. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 205,598,276,689,105,952 with 143,788,799,573,309,472 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is up 2.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 165 active market(s) with $5,298,438.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Baby Doge Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Baby Doge Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

