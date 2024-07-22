Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) PT Raised to C$26.00 at Desjardins

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$21.00 to C$26.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 72.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AYA. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$13.25 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$22.00 to C$21.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Cormark upped their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.75 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.46.

Shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock traded up C$0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting C$15.03. 241,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,236. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,503.00 and a beta of 1.34. Aya Gold & Silver has a 1-year low of C$6.58 and a 1-year high of C$16.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$6.85 million for the quarter. Aya Gold & Silver had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 5.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aya Gold & Silver will post 0.0954451 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Alex Ball sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.44, for a total value of C$43,320.00. In related news, Senior Officer Alex Ball sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.44, for a total value of C$43,320.00. Also, Senior Officer Ugo Landry-Tolszczuk sold 19,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.99, for a total value of C$277,701.50. Insiders have sold a total of 28,113 shares of company stock worth $399,686 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

