AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Price Target Increased to $220.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.43.

AutoNation Price Performance

Shares of AN stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $173.35. The company had a trading volume of 109,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,023. AutoNation has a 52-week low of $123.81 and a 52-week high of $182.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.21.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.04. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation will post 18.21 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, April 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 14.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoNation

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $17,621,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,880,467 shares in the company, valued at $683,777,090.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $17,621,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,880,467 shares in the company, valued at $683,777,090.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total transaction of $4,083,789.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,980,467 shares in the company, valued at $685,794,659.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,703 shares of company stock worth $23,384,790 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in AutoNation by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in AutoNation in the second quarter worth approximately $1,903,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 37.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 2nd quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Articles

