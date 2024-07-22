Astar Tops One Day Trading Volume of $149.48 Million (ASTR)

Astar (ASTR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One Astar token can now be bought for about $0.0776 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Astar has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. Astar has a market capitalization of $547.55 million and approximately $149.48 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Astar

Astar launched on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 8,170,160,043 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,055,936,623 tokens. The official website for Astar is astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network.

Astar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Astar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Astar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

