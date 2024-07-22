Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Reaches New 12-Month High at $150.26

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $150.26 and last traded at $150.13, with a volume of 482771 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $147.30.

ARES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $176.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ares Management from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

The stock has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a PE ratio of 67.32, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.13). Ares Management had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $707.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.82%.

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 157,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $23,394,600.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,660,399.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 157,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $23,394,600.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,660,399.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 150,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $19,791,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 661,254 shares of company stock valued at $91,687,892. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in Ares Management by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ares Management by 555.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 262 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 717.6% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 278 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

