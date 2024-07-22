APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on APA. StockNews.com lowered APA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of APA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of APA from an outperform rating to an inline rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of APA from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of APA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.18.

Get APA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on APA

APA Trading Down 0.4 %

APA stock opened at $32.01 on Thursday. APA has a 12-month low of $27.17 and a 12-month high of $46.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.60 and a 200 day moving average of $31.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). APA had a return on equity of 45.32% and a net margin of 34.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that APA will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APA

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in APA by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,648,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,555 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of APA by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,299,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,347,000 after buying an additional 1,938,335 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P lifted its stake in shares of APA by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 15,705,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367,570 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,235,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,866,000 after acquiring an additional 626,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in APA by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,619,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,983,000 after acquiring an additional 88,061 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.