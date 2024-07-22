Anyswap (ANY) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $866.72

Anyswap (ANY) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. In the last week, Anyswap has traded up 37.5% against the U.S. dollar. Anyswap has a total market cap of $64.78 million and approximately $866.72 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anyswap token can currently be bought for approximately $3.48 or 0.00005112 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Anyswap Token Profile

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap.

Buying and Selling Anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 3.35986981 USD and is up 0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $8.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

