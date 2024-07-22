Andrews Sykes Group (LON:ASY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $460.00

Andrews Sykes Group plc (LON:ASY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 460 ($5.95) and last traded at GBX 460 ($5.95), with a volume of 2779 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 540 ($6.98).

Andrews Sykes Group Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 569.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 586.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.05, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of £228.14 million, a P/E ratio of 1,285.71 and a beta of 0.43.

Andrews Sykes Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. Andrews Sykes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,190.48%.

Andrews Sykes Group Company Profile

Andrews Sykes Group plc, an investment holding company, engages in the hire, sale, and installation of environmental control equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Hire and Sales UK, Hire and Sales Europe, Hire and Sales Middle East, and Installation and Maintenance segments.

