Analysts Set AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Target Price at $46.38

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AnaptysBio in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ANAB

AnaptysBio Stock Down 2.2 %

ANAB stock opened at $33.70 on Monday. AnaptysBio has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $37.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.06. The stock has a market cap of $920.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of -0.25.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $7.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 million. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 161.40% and a negative net margin of 711.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post -6.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AnaptysBio

In related news, Director Hollings Renton sold 10,000 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $306,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at $59,748. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AnaptysBio news, Director Hollings Renton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $306,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,748. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis M. Fenton sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $45,181.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,181.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,900 shares of company stock valued at $484,824. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 350.4% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000.

About AnaptysBio

(Get Free Report

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.