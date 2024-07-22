Analysts Set AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Price Target at $15.83

Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.83.

Separately, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

AbCellera Biologics Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $2.97 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.39. AbCellera Biologics has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $8.02.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. AbCellera Biologics had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 410.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbCellera Biologics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 306.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 7,988 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter worth $68,000. 61.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company's preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.

