Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Receives $243.68 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $245.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $222.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Analog Devices

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total transaction of $2,267,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,570,541.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director James Champy sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total value of $980,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,947.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total transaction of $2,267,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,570,541.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,642 shares of company stock worth $10,481,343 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 3.5% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 43,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,820,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% in the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 5,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 7.6% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $231.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $244.14. The company has a market cap of $114.74 billion, a PE ratio of 54.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $230.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.60.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

About Analog Devices

(Get Free Report

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.