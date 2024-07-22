AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

AXR stock opened at $22.20 on Thursday. AMREP has a twelve month low of $15.38 and a twelve month high of $24.36. The company has a market cap of $116.99 million, a PE ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.01.

In other news, VP Adrienne Uleau sold 1,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total transaction of $38,712.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,151.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AMREP news, major shareholder James H. Dahl acquired 5,000 shares of AMREP stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.04 per share, with a total value of $105,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 366,207 shares in the company, valued at $7,704,995.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Adrienne Uleau sold 1,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total value of $38,712.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,151.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 33,035 shares of company stock valued at $670,025 and sold 5,366 shares valued at $111,193. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXR. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in AMREP in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of AMREP by 8.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMREP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in AMREP by 210.9% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 96,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 65,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in AMREP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.

