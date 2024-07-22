Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Altria Group news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $988,303.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,624,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MO. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.10.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,069,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,795,466. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.42. The company has a market capitalization of $84.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $49.92.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.01%.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

See Also

