Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Lifted to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $191.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $190.00.

ALL has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $178.06.

Allstate Stock Performance

ALL opened at $174.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.80. Allstate has a 1-year low of $104.29 and a 1-year high of $179.93. The company has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.48.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.30) EPS. Research analysts predict that Allstate will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allstate

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the first quarter worth $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Allstate by 70.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

