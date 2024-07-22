Allstate Corp Sells 87 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Allstate Corp lessened its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 966.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on CME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $206.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (down from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.82.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $199.88. 1,258,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,961,204. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.52. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.36 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.08.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $8,436,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,226,934.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at $14,226,934.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total value of $211,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,336.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,290 shares of company stock worth $11,393,700. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

