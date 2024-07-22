Allstate Corp Makes New Investment in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Allstate Corp acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 383 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 59 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $696.00 to $658.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $660.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $710.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $617.33.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

NYSE MLM traded up $8.66 on Monday, reaching $567.74. 506,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,685. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $389.90 and a one year high of $626.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $559.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $562.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 22.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 8.77%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

