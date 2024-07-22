ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Acquired by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 69.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ALLETE by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,615,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $394,548,000 after acquiring an additional 35,992 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the first quarter worth $410,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 6.6% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ALLETE during the first quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in ALLETE by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 308,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,387,000 after buying an additional 7,981 shares during the period. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

ALLETE Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE ALE traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.96. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.29 and a 52-week high of $65.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.80.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.12). ALLETE had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $403.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.26 million. Research analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

ALLETE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.79%.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

